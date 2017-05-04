Ezekiel Elliott sets a rookie record – Kristine Leahy and Doug Gottlieb react | THE HERD
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a very popular jersey this year. Hear what Kristine Leahy and Doug Gottlieb had to say.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Ezekiel Elliott sets a rookie record - Kristine Leahy and Doug Gottlieb react | THE HERD
1 hr ago
Did LeBron and Kawhi prove they were better MVP candidates than Westbrook? | THE HERD
1 hr ago
Nick Wright on LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas' greatness and the Spurs' troubles | THE HERD
23 hours ago
Could Dak Prescott suffer from a sophomore slump in the 2017-18 season? | THE HERD
1 day ago
Metta World Peace on coaching LeBron, Isaiah Thomas' playoffs and more | THE HERD
1 day ago
LeBron James is dominating the NBA even when he isn't playing games | THE HERD
1 day ago