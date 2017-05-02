Doug Gottlieb talks LeBron James, Chris Paul and the NBA playoffs | THE HERD
Doug Gottlieb joined Colin Cowherd to discuss Rockets vs. Spurs (0:08), LeBron James (1:32), Chris Paul (04:30) and the Boston Celtics (07:32).
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Ryan Leaf provides NFL Draft analysis and shares his story | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)
3 hours ago
Doug Gottlieb talks LeBron James, Chris Paul and the NBA playoffs | THE HERD
4 hours ago
Stop asking if LeBron James can flip the playoff switch - He can | THE HERD
4 hours ago
The two wide receivers who were drafted by the perfect team | THE HERD
23 hours ago
Eddie House on LeBron's path to the NBA Finals, Golden State's chances in the West | THE HERD
1 day ago
LeBron James is going to blow away MIchael away in points, rebounds, assists | THE HERD
1 day ago