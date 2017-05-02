Doug Gottlieb talks LeBron James, Chris Paul and the NBA playoffs | THE HERD

Doug Gottlieb joined Colin Cowherd to discuss Rockets vs. Spurs (0:08), LeBron James (1:32), Chris Paul (04:30) and the Boston Celtics (07:32).

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Ryan Leaf provides NFL Draft analysis and shares his story | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

Ryan Leaf provides NFL Draft analysis and shares his story | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)

3 hours ago

Doug Gottlieb talks LeBron James, Chris Paul and the NBA playoffs | THE HERD

Doug Gottlieb talks LeBron James, Chris Paul and the NBA playoffs | THE HERD

4 hours ago

Stop asking if LeBron James can flip the playoff switch - He can | THE HERD

Stop asking if LeBron James can flip the playoff switch - He can | THE HERD

4 hours ago

The two wide receivers who were drafted by the perfect team | THE HERD

The two wide receivers who were drafted by the perfect team | THE HERD

23 hours ago

Eddie House on LeBron's path to the NBA Finals, Golden State's chances in the West | THE HERD

Eddie House on LeBron's path to the NBA Finals, Golden State's chances in the West | THE HERD

1 day ago

LeBron James is going to blow away MIchael away in points, rebounds, assists | THE HERD

LeBron James is going to blow away MIchael away in points, rebounds, assists | THE HERD

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos