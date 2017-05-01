2017 NFL Draft – Which team added the most value? | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks 2017 NFL draft. Find out which NFL teams impressed him the most this weekend.

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Christian McCaffrey a great fit with Cam Newton?| THE HERD

Christian McCaffrey a great fit with Cam Newton?| THE HERD

3 days ago

Did Deshaun Watson hit the lottery landing with the Texans? | THE HERD

Did Deshaun Watson hit the lottery landing with the Texans? | THE HERD

3 days ago

John Fox reportedly didn't know Bears were taking Trubisky until draft day | THE HERD

John Fox reportedly didn't know Bears were taking Trubisky until draft day | THE HERD

3 days ago

Paul George indirectly related to Larry Bird stepping down as Pacers President? | THE HERD

Paul George indirectly related to Larry Bird stepping down as Pacers President? | THE HERD

3 days ago

Colin Cowherd reveals his 2017 NFL Draft Round 1 winners

Colin Cowherd reveals his 2017 NFL Draft Round 1 winners

3 days ago

Report: Larry Bird to step down as Pacers president | THE HERD

Report: Larry Bird to step down as Pacers president | THE HERD

3 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos