Did Deshaun Watson hit the lottery landing with the Texans? | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd weighs the pros and cons of being the second quarterback taken in the draft.

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Did Deshaun Watson hit the lottery landing with the Texans? | THE HERD

Did Deshaun Watson hit the lottery landing with the Texans? | THE HERD

10 hours ago

John Fox reportedly didn't know Bears were taking Trubisky until draft day | THE HERD

John Fox reportedly didn't know Bears were taking Trubisky until draft day | THE HERD

12 hours ago

Paul George indirectly related to Larry Bird stepping down as Pacers President? | THE HERD

Paul George indirectly related to Larry Bird stepping down as Pacers President? | THE HERD

13 hours ago

Colin Cowherd reveals his 2017 NFL Draft Round 1 winners

Colin Cowherd reveals his 2017 NFL Draft Round 1 winners

14 hours ago

Report: Larry Bird to step down as Pacers president | THE HERD

Report: Larry Bird to step down as Pacers president | THE HERD

14 hours ago

Nick Wright talks Westbrook's triple-doubles, LeBron James' heir and the NFL Draft | THE HERD

Nick Wright talks Westbrook's triple-doubles, LeBron James' heir and the NFL Draft | THE HERD

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos