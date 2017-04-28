John Fox reportedly didn’t know Bears were taking Trubisky until draft day | THE HERD
Did John Fox really not know the Chicago Bears were planning to take Mitchell Trubisky until hours before the draft? Colin Cowherd takes a closer look.
