Nick Wright talks Westbrook’s triple-doubles, LeBron James’ heir and the NFL Draft | THE HERD

Nick Wright joined Colin Cowherd to discuss when/where teams should select a QB in the NFL Draft (00:33), the value of Russell Westbrook's triple-doubles to the NBA MVP race (03:18), The Boston Celtics' chances of winning the East (07:40), and what will happen to the NBA once LeBron James is no longer the best player (10:58).

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

Nick Wright talks Westbrook's triple-doubles, LeBron James' heir and the NFL Draft | THE HERD

Nick Wright talks Westbrook's triple-doubles, LeBron James' heir and the NFL Draft | THE HERD

11 hours ago

Eric Mangini talks Patriots' approach to draft and NFL Draft strategy | THE HERD

Eric Mangini talks Patriots' approach to draft and NFL Draft strategy | THE HERD

11 hours ago

What should the 49ers do with Kirk Cousins? | THE HERD

What should the 49ers do with Kirk Cousins? | THE HERD

12 hours ago

It's a disadvantage to be drafted #1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft | THE HERD

It's a disadvantage to be drafted #1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft | THE HERD

14 hours ago

Chris Broussard on Westbrook's playoff exit, Doc Rivers in L.A. and more | THE HERD

Chris Broussard on Westbrook's playoff exit, Doc Rivers in L.A. and more | THE HERD

1 day ago

Cris Carter on Jabrill Peppers, Gareon Conley and the 2017 NFL Draft | THE HERD

Cris Carter on Jabrill Peppers, Gareon Conley and the 2017 NFL Draft | THE HERD

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos