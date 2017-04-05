19-year-old helps find Tom Brady’s stolen jersey | THE HERD
Find out how a 19-year-old was key to finding Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
The Patriots are the biggest winner with Tony Romo retiring | THE HERD
19 hours ago
Lonzo Ball's strengths and weaknesses according to Steve Lavin | THE HERD
23 hours ago
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade should stop complaining about title game refs | THE HERD
1 day ago
Tony Romo leaves NFL to become broadcaster - will he be any good? | THE HERD
1 day ago
Colin Cowherd reacts to ref backlash and UNC win in National Championship game | THE HERD
1 day ago
Here is what Metta World Peaces thinks of LaVar Ball | THE HERD
1 day ago