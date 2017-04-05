19-year-old helps find Tom Brady’s stolen jersey | THE HERD

Find out how a 19-year-old was key to finding Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey.

More  The Herd With Colin Cowherd  Videos

The Patriots are the biggest winner with Tony Romo retiring | THE HERD

The Patriots are the biggest winner with Tony Romo retiring | THE HERD

19 hours ago

Lonzo Ball's strengths and weaknesses according to Steve Lavin | THE HERD

Lonzo Ball's strengths and weaknesses according to Steve Lavin | THE HERD

23 hours ago

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade should stop complaining about title game refs | THE HERD

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade should stop complaining about title game refs | THE HERD

1 day ago

Tony Romo leaves NFL to become broadcaster - will he be any good? | THE HERD

Tony Romo leaves NFL to become broadcaster - will he be any good? | THE HERD

1 day ago

Colin Cowherd reacts to ref backlash and UNC win in National Championship game | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd reacts to ref backlash and UNC win in National Championship game | THE HERD

1 day ago

Here is what Metta World Peaces thinks of LaVar Ball | THE HERD

Here is what Metta World Peaces thinks of LaVar Ball | THE HERD

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos