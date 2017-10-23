Alex Rodriguez: The 2017 World Series is Goliath vs. Goliath
Alex Rodriguez talks Houston Astros ahead of their matchup with the New York Yankees in the World Series.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Colin details the fundamental difference between Cam Newton and Russell Wilson
1 hr ago
Alex Rodriguez: The 2017 World Series is Goliath vs. Goliath
1 hr ago
Colin explains why Notre Dame is like the Little Leaguer who has a mustache
2 hours ago
Colin Cowherd reacts after 'separation Sunday' in the NFL
3 hours ago
The Patriots and Falcons are exactly who they have always been
3 hours ago
Colin reevaluates the possibility of LeBronzo in LA
2 days ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
20146-20149