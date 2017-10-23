Alex Rodriguez: The 2017 World Series is Goliath vs. Goliath

Alex Rodriguez talks Houston Astros ahead of their matchup with the New York Yankees in the World Series.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Colin details the fundamental difference between Cam Newton and Russell Wilson

Colin details the fundamental difference between Cam Newton and Russell Wilson

1 hr ago

Alex Rodriguez: The 2017 World Series is Goliath vs. Goliath

Alex Rodriguez: The 2017 World Series is Goliath vs. Goliath

1 hr ago

Colin explains why Notre Dame is like the Little Leaguer who has a mustache

Colin explains why Notre Dame is like the Little Leaguer who has a mustache

2 hours ago

Colin Cowherd reacts after 'separation Sunday' in the NFL

Colin Cowherd reacts after 'separation Sunday' in the NFL

3 hours ago

The Patriots and Falcons are exactly who they have always been

The Patriots and Falcons are exactly who they have always been

3 hours ago

Colin reevaluates the possibility of LeBronzo in LA

Colin reevaluates the possibility of LeBronzo in LA

2 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»