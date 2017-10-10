Herd Hierarchy: Colin’s Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 5
Colin Cowherd ranks his top NFL teams after Week 5 in the 2017-18 NFL season.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 5
Just now
Someone said Dak Prescott should have passed on an easy TD vs the Packers, Colin explains why that is absurd
15 mins ago
Colin hands out grades to the young QBs of the NFL
1 hr ago
Colin Cowherd: Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff are the future of the NFL
19 hours ago
Colin says Jim Harbaugh entered the Big 10 at the 'toughest time in 30 years'
19 hours ago
Mike Vick thinks the end is near for Big Ben in Pittsburgh
19 hours ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED