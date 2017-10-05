Kristine Leahy’s response to Cam Newton laughing at a female reporter’s question
Kristine Leahy talks Cam Newton after he laughed at a female reporter during a press conference.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Has LeBron already decided he's going to the Lakers? Chris Broussard has the answer
18 hours ago
Colin can't believe 29 percent of NBA GMs would start their team with this player
20 hours ago
Colin Cowherd explains why today he is celebrating maturity
1 day ago
Colin reveals which bad AFC team currently has a franchise QB on their roster
1 day ago
What should we make of Matt Ryan after Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Bills?
1 day ago
Colin Cowherd reveals which two college football teams are guaranteed to be in the playoffs
1 day ago