Herd Hierarchy: Colin’s Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 4

Colin Cowherd has his top 10 NFL teams

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 4

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 4

15 mins ago

Some sage advice for USC QB Sam Darnold

Some sage advice for USC QB Sam Darnold

15 mins ago

Colin Cowherd explains why Philly has to be the dumbest sports city in America

Colin Cowherd explains why Philly has to be the dumbest sports city in America

1 hr ago

Colin Cowherd reacts after Cam Newton's big day against the Patriots

Colin Cowherd reacts after Cam Newton's big day against the Patriots

22 hours ago

Coaching matters, want proof? Look at the Rams this year

Coaching matters, want proof? Look at the Rams this year

22 hours ago

Selfish or selfless - Which word best describes Westbrook's extension in OKC?

Selfish or selfless - Which word best describes Westbrook's extension in OKC?

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»