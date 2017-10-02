Colin Cowherd reacts after Cam Newton’s big day against the Patriots

Colin Cowherd talks Patriots after they lost to the Carolina Panthers. What is wrong with New England?

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Colin Cowherd reacts after Cam Newton's big day against the Patriots

Colin Cowherd reacts after Cam Newton's big day against the Patriots

15 mins ago

Coaching matters, want proof? Look at the Rams this year

Coaching matters, want proof? Look at the Rams this year

15 mins ago

Selfish or selfless - Which word best describes Westbrook's extension in OKC?

Selfish or selfless - Which word best describes Westbrook's extension in OKC?

2 hours ago

Colin Cowherd reveals which two college football teams are guaranteed to be in the playoffs

Colin Cowherd reveals which two college football teams are guaranteed to be in the playoffs

2 hours ago

What should we make of Matt Ryan after Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Bills?

What should we make of Matt Ryan after Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Bills?

3 hours ago

Colin reveals which bad AFC team currently has a franchise QB on their roster

Colin reveals which bad AFC team currently has a franchise QB on their roster

4 hours ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»