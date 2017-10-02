Selfish or selfless – Which word best describes Westbrook’s extension in OKC?
Colin Cowherd talks Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Selfish or selfless - Which word best describes Westbrook's extension in OKC?
1 hr ago
Colin Cowherd reveals which two college football teams are guaranteed to be in the playoffs
1 hr ago
What should we make of Matt Ryan after Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Bills?
2 hours ago
Colin reveals which bad AFC team currently has a franchise QB on their roster
2 hours ago
Colin reveals his list of the NFL's most unwatchable teams
2 days ago
Colin with high praise for Aaron Rodgers after Thursday's Packers win
2 days ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW