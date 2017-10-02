Selfish or selfless – Which word best describes Westbrook’s extension in OKC?

Colin Cowherd talks Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Selfish or selfless - Which word best describes Westbrook's extension in OKC?

Selfish or selfless - Which word best describes Westbrook's extension in OKC?

1 hr ago

Colin Cowherd reveals which two college football teams are guaranteed to be in the playoffs

Colin Cowherd reveals which two college football teams are guaranteed to be in the playoffs

1 hr ago

What should we make of Matt Ryan after Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Bills?

What should we make of Matt Ryan after Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Bills?

2 hours ago

Colin reveals which bad AFC team currently has a franchise QB on their roster

Colin reveals which bad AFC team currently has a franchise QB on their roster

2 hours ago

Colin reveals his list of the NFL's most unwatchable teams

Colin reveals his list of the NFL's most unwatchable teams

2 days ago

Colin with high praise for Aaron Rodgers after Thursday's Packers win

Colin with high praise for Aaron Rodgers after Thursday's Packers win

2 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»