What should we make of Matt Ryan after Atlanta’s Week 4 loss to the Bills?

Colin Cowherd talks Matt Ryan after Week 4 in the NFL. Is Atlanta's QB a star or average?

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

What should we make of Matt Ryan after Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Bills?

What should we make of Matt Ryan after Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Bills?

15 mins ago

Colin reveals which bad AFC team currently has a franchise QB on their roster

Colin reveals which bad AFC team currently has a franchise QB on their roster

15 mins ago

Colin reveals his list of the NFL's most unwatchable teams

Colin reveals his list of the NFL's most unwatchable teams

2 days ago

Colin with high praise for Aaron Rodgers after Thursday's Packers win

Colin with high praise for Aaron Rodgers after Thursday's Packers win

2 days ago

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 4

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 4

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson or Cam Newton? Jason McIntyre makes his pick

Deshaun Watson or Cam Newton? Jason McIntyre makes his pick

2 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»