Ryan Leaf has some advice for the Chicago Bears
With the Chicago Bears being 1-3 already this season, Ryan Leaf thinks it's time to take out Mike Glennon and give Mitchell Trubisky a shot.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Colin reveals his list of the NFL's most unwatchable teams
15 mins ago
Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 4
2 hours ago
Colin with high praise for Aaron Rodgers after Thursday's Packers win
2 hours ago
Colin on the Falcons: Just because they're undefeated doesn't mean they're a great team
20 hours ago
Colin Cowherd explains how LeBron James is the Hugh Hefner of the NBA
20 hours ago
Millennials vs 'Older People' - Who ya got?
20 hours ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED