Blazin’ 5: Colin’s picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 4
Colin Cowherd makes his Week 4 picks New York/Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh/Baltimore, Los Angeles/Dallas, Oakland/Denver, Washington/Kansas City.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 4
15 mins ago
Colin with high praise for Aaron Rodgers after Thursday's win
1 hr ago
Colin on the Falcons: Just because they're undefeated doesn't mean they're a great team
19 hours ago
Colin Cowherd explains how LeBron James is the Hugh Hefner of the NBA
19 hours ago
Millennials vs 'Older People' - Who ya got?
19 hours ago
Colin Cowherd reacts to the fallout of the FBI's corruption probe in college basketball
19 hours ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED