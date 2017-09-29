Colin with high praise for Aaron Rodgers after Thursday’s win
Colin Cowherd talks Aaron Rodgers after the Packers beat the Bears on Thursday night.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Colin with high praise for Aaron Rodgers after Thursday's win
15 mins ago
Colin on the Falcons: Just because they're undefeated doesn't mean they're a great team
17 hours ago
Colin Cowherd explains how LeBron James is the Hugh Hefner of the NBA
17 hours ago
Millennials vs 'Older People' - Who ya got?
17 hours ago
Colin Cowherd reacts to the fallout of the FBI's corruption probe in college basketball
18 hours ago
Joel Klatt explains the economics of college basketball recruiting
1 day ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED