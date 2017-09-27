Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I'm just going to call my upset of the week right now if you've not seen it. I think USC loses Friday to Washington State, and you all think I'm a USC homer. I've got a lot of reasons. This NCAA basketball pro, one of the coaches was a USC coach. Well-liked in the building, a little bit of a distraction at USC.

It's the fifth straight bowl team they've faced. Nobody in college football has faced five straight bowl games. They are beat up, their top receiver's not healthy. They're top tight end won't play. Their top defensive end won't play. It's the dreaded Friday night road game. Those Thursday, Friday ranked teams go on the road, upset city.

It's the biggest game in Washington football history. Also USC does not start well in all four games. You get into a hole on the road, they've been playing most of their games at home. You get into a hole on the road with a team with an NFL quarterback, good luck.

Also, Washington State's strength is their quarterback and receivers. USC's weakness is a consistent pass rush and their corners. I think you're looking at the upset of the week in college football. Now I will say this, I think everybody outside of Alabama and Clemson is going to lose this year anyway.

I think everybody but those two. So I think, and I think USC runs the table after this. They don't have to play Washington in the little PAC 12 championship. They already beat Stanford. I think they match up at home really good with Utah. This five game stretch is what the people at USC's program were worried about.

They weren't worried about the back end of the program. They were worried about the first five games, this being the fifth one. They're 4-0. I think that's just too much to ask. Western Michigan's going to win 10 games. They beat them. Stanford's going to win eight, nine games.

Texas actually is better than you think. They're getting better. They'll win seven, eight. Cal is going to win eight. Washington State's going to win nine. Well, their schedule's tough later. Let's say eight to nine. No byes in their schedule. Now the schedule next few weeks, much more manageable in the next six weeks. I think USC goes down.