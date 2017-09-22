Jason McIntyre: It took courage for Kevin Durant to fess up to tweets

Jason McIntyre comments on Kevin Durant fessing up, and where Carmelo Anthony will land.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Brian Kelly fighting for his job against Michigan State? Colin explains why it's a "phone-call game"

Brian Kelly fighting for his job against Michigan State? Colin explains why it's a "phone-call game"

15 mins ago

Jason McIntyre: It took courage for Kevin Durant to fess up to tweets

Jason McIntyre: It took courage for Kevin Durant to fess up to tweets

15 mins ago

Colin reveals 4 reasons why Andrew Luck should sit out the entire Colts' season

Colin reveals 4 reasons why Andrew Luck should sit out the entire Colts' season

1 hr ago

Colin's passionate plea to move the Chargers back to San Diego

Colin's passionate plea to move the Chargers back to San Diego

2 hours ago

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 3

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 3

2 hours ago

There is one NBA team that completely perplexes Colin Cowherd right now

There is one NBA team that completely perplexes Colin Cowherd right now

22 hours ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»