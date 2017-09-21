Show Transcript Hide Transcript

COLIN COWHERD: We're all crushing Kevin Durant because he went to the biggest public divorce in America 15 months ago. Now he's America's villain for 15 months. And we're shocked that, yes, he still thinks about OKC. He's still bothered by it. He's still emotionally scarred from it. I support Kevin Durant.

ROB PARKER: You're crazy, because Kevin Durant is, you ready?

Yeah.

ROB PARKER: The POAT, P-O-A-T, pettiest is all time.

COLIN COWHERD: Oh, come on.

ROB PARKER: That's what he is. Colin, he's petty. You know what? Here you are. How old is Kevin Durant? 28 years old or something, right? Got a pocket full of money, sneaker brand doing well, just won the MVP of the NBA finals. Just won his first championship. You should be in Europe enjoying your life and having fun.

Instead, you're in the basement of your mansion tweeting to anonymous people, 18-year-olds who are in their parents' basement making fun of you. That's your life, Kevin Durant?

COLIN COWHERD: Yeah, but you're saying basically that money solves insecurity.

ROB PARKER: No, it's not about that. But you should be doing something else with your life. You have to have a terrible life to worry about Twitter when you're that guy. I understand if you're Joe Blow and you work at McDonald's and there's nothing else going on and you got to kill four hours before your next shift to make fries. I get that.