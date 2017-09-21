There is one NBA team that completely perplexes Colin Cowherd right now

Colin Cowherd has some strong words for one of the NBA"s premier franchises.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

There is one NBA team that completely perplexes Colin Cowherd right now

There is one NBA team that completely perplexes Colin Cowherd right now

15 mins ago

Colin: LeBron's success in Miami influenced KD's decision to join Golden State

Colin: LeBron's success in Miami influenced KD's decision to join Golden State

16 hours ago

Colin has a message for Cowboys, Patriots and Buckeye fans

Colin has a message for Cowboys, Patriots and Buckeye fans

16 hours ago

Things have changed dramatically and drastically in one of college football's power conferences

Things have changed dramatically and drastically in one of college football's power conferences

16 hours ago

Colin Cowherd theorizes about what would happen if LeBron bolted for Los Angeles

Colin Cowherd theorizes about what would happen if LeBron bolted for Los Angeles

22 hours ago

USC's Jake Olson opens up about his relationship with the team

USC's Jake Olson opens up about his relationship with the team

23 hours ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»