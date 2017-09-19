USC’s Jake Olson opens up about his relationship with the team
Jake Olson joins Colin Cowherd to talk about his relationship with the USC Trojans football team.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
USC's Jake Olson opens up about his relationship with the team
15 mins ago
One NFL team just entered the 'what the hell do we do now' stage
1 hr ago
Colin Cowherd theorizes about what would happen if LeBron bolted for Los Angeles
3 hours ago
Colin Cowherd takes Jerry Jones and Ezekiel Elliott to task
4 hours ago
Tony Gonzalez thinks Alex Smith is becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL
1 day ago
Colin reveals the one player that was exposed during the Cowboys-Broncos game
1 day ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED