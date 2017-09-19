Colin Cowherd theorizes about what would happen if LeBron bolted for Los Angeles
Colin Cowherd talks LeBron James. What would happen if he joined the Los Angeles Lakers?
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Colin Cowherd theorizes about what would happen if LeBron bolted for Los Angeles
15 mins ago
Colin Cowherd takes Jerry Jones and Ezekiel Elliott to task
1 hr ago
One NFL team just entered the 'what they hell do we do now' stage
1 hr ago
Tony Gonzalez thinks Alex Smith is becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL
20 hours ago
Colin reveals the one player that was exposed during the Cowboys-Broncos game
20 hours ago
Here is why LeBron James is eventually leaving Cleveland and heading to Los Angeles
22 hours ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED