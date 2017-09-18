Here is why LeBron James is eventually leaving Cleveland and heading to Los Angeles

Colin Cowherd agrees with the reports that LeBron James is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers, citing LBJ has accomplished everything he needs to in Cleveland by winning a title and wants to focus on his entertainment and entrepreneurial endeavors in Hollywood.

