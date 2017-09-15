The Cowboys are worth $1 billion more than any other team – Colin says Dak Prescott is responsible

Colin Cowherd says that Dak Prescott is invaluable to the Dallas Cowboys brand and is largely responsible for Forbes' recent report noting that the Dallas Cowboys are worth nearly $1 billion more than any other NFL team.

