The No. 1 reason why Eli Manning is so confusing
Colin Cowherd talks Eli Manning and the New York Giants heading into Week 2 of the NFL season.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Colin: Does Bill O'Brien really know what he's doing?
Just now
The No. 1 reason why Eli Manning is so confusing
1 hr ago
The Los Angeles Lakers' current and future Mount Rushmore
23 hours ago
Colin explains why the Giants season hangs in the balance in Week 2 against Detroit
23 hours ago
Colin Cowherd's 7 must-watch NFL games for Week 2
23 hours ago
Chuck Pagano isn't on the hot seat, he's in the ejector seat
1 day ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED