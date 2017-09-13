The Los Angeles Lakers’ current and future Mount Rushmore

Colin discusses past, present and future Lakers' greats. Will Kobe Bryant and LeBron James end up on the same list?

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

The Los Angeles Lakers' current and future Mount Rushmore

The Los Angeles Lakers' current and future Mount Rushmore

3 hours ago

Colin explains why the Giants season hangs in the balance in Week 2 against Detroit

Colin explains why the Giants season hangs in the balance in Week 2 against Detroit

3 hours ago

Colin Cowherd's 7 must-watch NFL games for Week 2

Colin Cowherd's 7 must-watch NFL games for Week 2

3 hours ago

Chuck Pagano isn't on the hot seat, he's in the ejector seat

Chuck Pagano isn't on the hot seat, he's in the ejector seat

4 hours ago

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2018-18 Week 1

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2018-18 Week 1

21 hours ago

Colin explains the real reason Notre Dame football's profile is shrinking

Colin explains the real reason Notre Dame football's profile is shrinking

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»