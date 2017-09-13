Colin explains why the Giants season hangs in the balance in Week 2 against Detroit
Is the Giants season over before it's begun? Colin Cowherd explains why it might be if New York falls to 0-2.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
The Los Angeles Lakers' current and future Mount Rushmore
3 hours ago
Colin explains why the Giants season hangs in the balance in Week 2 against Detroit
3 hours ago
Colin Cowherd's 7 must-watch NFL games for Week 2
3 hours ago
Chuck Pagano isn't on the hot seat, he's in the ejector seat
4 hours ago
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2018-18 Week 1
21 hours ago
Colin explains the real reason Notre Dame football's profile is shrinking
1 day ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED