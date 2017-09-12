Doug Baldwin credits Pete Carroll for more than just wins in Seattle

Doug Baldwin joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the culture in the Seattle Seahawks locker room.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2018-18 Week 1

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2018-18 Week 1

5 hours ago

Colin explains the real reason Notre Dame football's profile is shrinking

Colin explains the real reason Notre Dame football's profile is shrinking

9 hours ago

Doug Baldwin credits Pete Carroll for more than just wins in Seattle

Doug Baldwin credits Pete Carroll for more than just wins in Seattle

10 hours ago

10 reasons why Jim Harbaugh will be the Indianapolis Colts head coach

10 reasons why Jim Harbaugh will be the Indianapolis Colts head coach

11 hours ago

5 things we learned from Week 1 of the 2017-18 NFL season

5 things we learned from Week 1 of the 2017-18 NFL season

11 hours ago

The uncomfortable truth about Eli Manning

The uncomfortable truth about Eli Manning

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»