Show Transcript Hide Transcript

COLIN COWHERD: Is there a current young quarterback, maybe even a Derek Carr, that you do see a little of your game in?

MICHAEL VICK: I see some of my game in Dak, but I think Dak protects himself extremely well. And he does a good job of getting the ball out of his hands. He doesn't hold it. If you time him in the pocket, it's probably 2.3 seconds on average where the ball is coming out, so he's not holding it.

COLIN COWHERD: Yeah.

MICHAEL VICK: Early on, when I was learning to read defenses, I held the ball just a little too long and then relied on my instincts. But Dak, Russell, Carson Wentz.

COLIN COWHERD: Carson Wentz has a little Michael Vick.

MICHAEL VICK: Manipulates the pocket. He had a great day yesterday, and I was extremely proud. We even talked about that, how we felt, if he could make that jump, he could take the team to another level and put them in playoff contention. I really think he did some things yesterday that really showed up.