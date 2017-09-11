Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Associated press top 25 is out. Here is the top 10, and I agree with it wholeheartedly. I'd move a team up a spot, down a spot.

'Bama, Oklahoma, Clemson, USC, Penn State, Washington Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin. Those are the teams, in my opinion, with a chance to win the national championship. I think other teams, even teams that have lost this year, like Stanford's pretty good. LSU, I don't think they're good enough at quarterback to win a national championship. They're just outside the top 10.

I will say this. People are freaking out, Ohio State lost. Folks, last year, USC lost by 40, and then lost again and again. And at the end of the year, there were people arguing they were the hottest team in the country. They'd won nine straight, and should be in the final four.

Penn State last year lost by, what, 25, 30 to Michigan. Last year, early. Many of you, most of you-- I got the Twitter following to back it up. I remember the tweet. Penn State should be in.

Let's be honest. A lot of you hate Ohio State. Losing to Oklahoma is OK.