Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- When you watched the Cowboys last night, O-line, A. Running back, A. Deep threat, excellent. Two underneath receivers, possession receivers, really good. Jason Witten still plays at a high level. I don't know how, he still does. And I like Dak Prescott. I'm not saying it's the most dynamic offense. Find me a flaw in that offense. They can pass block, they can run block.

Ezekiel Elliot does a terrific job to get five yards when there's three, four yards when there's two. They find extra yards. They can extend plays because Dak's feet. Man, when I watched-- that is as good a defense, especially in the back end. That secondary for the Giants is really talented. And Janoris Jenkins is tremendous. He is in Dez's back pocket. Man, that's game one. I'm watching Dak year one to year two. I don't want to be hyperbolic here. Boy, that offense for Dallas, it is flexible. There's some dexterity there, they can do a lot of things offensively.

I mean, you can be as good as the Giants up front defensively and as good as they were in the back and they still find yards. Against that Giants defense. In fact, yesterday, I saw this. I think the Cowboys were 8 for 15 on third down. I'm not sure if anybody will go 8 for 15 on third down against that New York Giants defense all year. The Nats, that is over 50% on third down. Because you're going to be in a lot of third and longs against the Giants defense. I'm not going to go crazy, I don't want to do a Skip here, but I'm telling you, Dallas' offense is really interesting.