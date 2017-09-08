Colin on Eric Berry’s season-ending injury: ‘That is gutting for Kansas City’

Colin Cowherd reacts to the news of Kansas City Chiefs S Eric Berry being out for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in their season-opening game against the New England Patriots.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Colin Cowherd rips the Patriots for their Week 1 pregame celebration

Colin Cowherd rips the Patriots for their Week 1 pregame celebration

19 hours ago

Joel Klatt breaks down the one key difference between USC and Stanford

Joel Klatt breaks down the one key difference between USC and Stanford

22 hours ago

Colin tells SEC "fan boys" to admit the conference is eroding

Colin tells SEC "fan boys" to admit the conference is eroding

1 day ago

Colin on Eric Berry's season-ending injury: 'That is gutting for Kansas City'

Colin on Eric Berry's season-ending injury: 'That is gutting for Kansas City'

1 day ago

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for NFL Week 1

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for NFL Week 1

1 day ago

Here is why you shouldn't sell your Tom Brady or Patriots stock after Week 1

Here is why you shouldn't sell your Tom Brady or Patriots stock after Week 1

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»