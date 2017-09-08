Colin Cowherd rips the Patriots for their Week 1 pregame celebration
Colin Cowherd offers up his take on the New England Patriots celebrating their latest Super Bowl win before their Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
- That New England pre-game celebration was embarrassing. Hey Mark Wahlberg, nice effort with the dri-fit t-shirt, reading a teleprompter like you were two Heinekens in. Sweet, three different, bad 1990s songs, Patriots! Jump Around, really? Putting 28-3 on the scoreboard? Good hell!
Boston loves itself to begin with. The rich kid who always complains the world is out to get him, the most insular city in America. That was local, market cheese ball. That did not feel like a team doing this for the fifth time, the royal family of the NFL. I kept wondering, did middle Tennessee State win the Super Bowl?
There is a line between dignified and dorky. They blew through it. There is a line between cool, confident, and classy. They blew through it.
Honestly, who was the choreographer of that? Sully and Fitzy in the South End? Hey Marky Mark, may want to roll with something better than a t-shirt from one of your companies. And 40,000 goofballs wearing anti-Roger Goodell shirts? Sweet, bra!
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Colin Cowherd rips the Patriots for their Week 1 pregame celebration
20 hours ago
Joel Klatt breaks down the one key difference between USC and Stanford
22 hours ago
Colin tells SEC "fan boys" to admit the conference is eroding
1 day ago
Colin on Eric Berry's season-ending injury: 'That is gutting for Kansas City'
1 day ago
Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for NFL Week 1
1 day ago
Here is why you shouldn't sell your Tom Brady or Patriots stock after Week 1
1 day ago