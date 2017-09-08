Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- That New England pre-game celebration was embarrassing. Hey Mark Wahlberg, nice effort with the dri-fit t-shirt, reading a teleprompter like you were two Heinekens in. Sweet, three different, bad 1990s songs, Patriots! Jump Around, really? Putting 28-3 on the scoreboard? Good hell!

Boston loves itself to begin with. The rich kid who always complains the world is out to get him, the most insular city in America. That was local, market cheese ball. That did not feel like a team doing this for the fifth time, the royal family of the NFL. I kept wondering, did middle Tennessee State win the Super Bowl?

There is a line between dignified and dorky. They blew through it. There is a line between cool, confident, and classy. They blew through it.

Honestly, who was the choreographer of that? Sully and Fitzy in the South End? Hey Marky Mark, may want to roll with something better than a t-shirt from one of your companies. And 40,000 goofballs wearing anti-Roger Goodell shirts? Sweet, bra!