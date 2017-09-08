Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Look at the erosion of the AFC. I'm going to go 10 years ago in the AFC. Peyton Manning was in his prime. Big Ben was in his prime. Philip Rivers, San Diego won the division in his prime. Carson Palmer, Cincinnati in his prime. Even teams like Cleveland won 10 games. Jacksonville won 11.

Now 10 years later Peyton Manning's retired. Big Ben has fallen off a cliff. Philip Rivers' franchise in flux, Andrew Luck is out, Jets and Bills actively tanking. Now the second-best team in New England's division, Miami, due to the hurricane's will have no bye week, and they're using a fill-in quarterback.

I do like Carr, but the Raiders have no defense. And I do like Marcus Mariota, but let's be honest, he's good and still growing. When the businesses is you oppose are quickly eroding, as you grow, it accelerates your growth.