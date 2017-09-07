Show Transcript Hide Transcript

COLIN: I just feel the New York Giants to me are an organization that feels like to some level they're a little bit in transition. And I feel that Philadelphia and Dallas, this year I have them one and two in the division at 10-6 both. They don't feel in transition. They feel like their young teams. They've got an offensive line they both love. Dallas has a young secondary.

- But I feel like with both Philadelphia and Dallas, there is a positive certain vibe around the organization's, front-office down. I kind of feel like with New York I got a bunch of questions. Don't like the running backs, uncertain about the head coach, don't like the offensive line, division's tougher this year than last year.

I just think OBJ is remarkable. But I don't think he's going to play in week one, I'm told. I think he's a tremendous talent, but I don't think he necessarily equals wins. In the games in which he has over 100 yards, they have a losing record. So it's not like AJ Green with Cincinnati. When AJ Green is great for Cincinnati, they win. When Dez is great for the Cowboys, last year he had a touchdown, they were 6-0.

OBJ doesn't work that way with this offense they rely on him, but he doesn't equal w's. So I just think the Giants to me are a good team, they're not a great team. And in the very, very good NFC, they miss the playoffs.