Colin explains why he thinks the NY Giants will miss the playoffs in 2017
Colin Cowherd talks about how issues on both sides of the ball, as well as Odell Beckham's health issues, will keep the New York Giants out of the playoffs.
COLIN: I just feel the New York Giants to me are an organization that feels like to some level they're a little bit in transition. And I feel that Philadelphia and Dallas, this year I have them one and two in the division at 10-6 both. They don't feel in transition. They feel like their young teams. They've got an offensive line they both love. Dallas has a young secondary.
- But I feel like with both Philadelphia and Dallas, there is a positive certain vibe around the organization's, front-office down. I kind of feel like with New York I got a bunch of questions. Don't like the running backs, uncertain about the head coach, don't like the offensive line, division's tougher this year than last year.
I just think OBJ is remarkable. But I don't think he's going to play in week one, I'm told. I think he's a tremendous talent, but I don't think he necessarily equals wins. In the games in which he has over 100 yards, they have a losing record. So it's not like AJ Green with Cincinnati. When AJ Green is great for Cincinnati, they win. When Dez is great for the Cowboys, last year he had a touchdown, they were 6-0.
OBJ doesn't work that way with this offense they rely on him, but he doesn't equal w's. So I just think the Giants to me are a good team, they're not a great team. And in the very, very good NFC, they miss the playoffs.
