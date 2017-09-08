Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I just want to say this. Is this animosity? We were talking about jealousy. You have been very critical of Tom Brady because you believe that he is a system quarterback.

- No, I just think that he's been very, very lucky in his career. And that's where I've always said. Not that he's not a great quarterback and that he hasn't been able to perform, but I think the stars have aligned for Tom Brady. OK? And when I look at some of the-- when people talk about the championships and the tuck rule-- I could go on and on and on. Carolina's kicker kicking it out of bounds, and Seattle not rushing for a game-winning Super Bowl touchdown, a pick in the end zone,

Atlanta first in 10 to the 22. All they gotta do is kick a field goal. 11-point lead. Game's over. What they do? Go back for pass, a sack, holding. They're out of field goal range. These are all facts.

COLIN COWHERD: No. No, no. What you're saying is completely factual to this point.

- OK. And even now, I mean, the craze over Tom Brady in this upcoming season at 40 years old is ridiculous. Did you watch the first half of the Super Bowl?

COLIN COWHERD: Yeah.

- Did you watch him against the Texans in the playoffs last year?

COLIN COWHERD: He wasn't great.

- No. And Father Time has never been defeated. And people think Tom Brady is going to just defy what everybody else has gone through. It's not going to happen. Colin, this will be Tom Brady's last year with the Patriots.

COLIN COWHERD: I don't think that's outrageous.