Colin explains why this year’s Patriots team could be as dominant as the undefeated squad with Randy Moss

Colin Cowherd looks ahead to this year's NFL season. Hear his thoughts on the New England Patriots and the AFC.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Colin Cowherd rips the Patriots for their Week 1 pregame celebration

Colin Cowherd rips the Patriots for their Week 1 pregame celebration

20 hours ago

Joel Klatt breaks down the one key difference between USC and Stanford

Joel Klatt breaks down the one key difference between USC and Stanford

23 hours ago

Colin tells SEC "fan boys" to admit the conference is eroding

Colin tells SEC "fan boys" to admit the conference is eroding

1 day ago

Colin on Eric Berry's season-ending injury: 'That is gutting for Kansas City'

Colin on Eric Berry's season-ending injury: 'That is gutting for Kansas City'

1 day ago

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for NFL Week 1

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for NFL Week 1

1 day ago

Here is why you shouldn't sell your Tom Brady or Patriots stock after Week 1

Here is why you shouldn't sell your Tom Brady or Patriots stock after Week 1

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»