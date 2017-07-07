Will Lonzo Ball live up to the high expectations? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Can Lonzo Ball live up to the expectations for the Lakers? Colin Cowherd, Jason McIntyre, Eddie House and Eric Davis give their thoughts.

More Speak for Yourself Videos

Colin explains why patience won't pay off for the Celtics | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Colin explains why patience won't pay off for the Celtics | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

17 hours ago

Will Lonzo Ball live up to the high expectations? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Will Lonzo Ball live up to the high expectations? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

17 hours ago

Why the Giants need to lock down Odell Beckham Jr. with a long-term contract | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Why the Giants need to lock down Odell Beckham Jr. with a long-term contract | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

Nick Young will need to buy into team-first mentality to succeed with the Warriors | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Nick Young will need to buy into team-first mentality to succeed with the Warriors | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

Will this be the final season of the Bill BelichickTom Brady era? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Will this be the final season of the Bill BelichickTom Brady era? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

Can Dak Prescott and the young Cowboys handle Super Bowl expectations? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Can Dak Prescott and the young Cowboys handle Super Bowl expectations? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»

FOX Sports Go