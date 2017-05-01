Broussard on Celtics: Brad Stevens pushing all the right buttons | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Chris Broussard and Eddie House joined Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd to discuss the Celtics playoff run.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Larry Bird steps down as Pacers team president - Paul George next? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
3 days ago
Bears trade up for Mitch Trubisky on draft day - was this a mistake? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
3 days ago
Russell Westbrook seems happy with the Thunder - True or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
4 days ago
Chris Paul should sign with Spurs if we wants to win a title | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
4 days ago
LeBron left Miami and Pat Riley almost 'pulled a Dan Gilbert' | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
5 days ago
Blame Russell Westbrook for Thunder's early first-round exit? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
5 days ago