Russell Westbrook seems happy with the Thunder – True or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Chris Broussard and Jason McIntyre joined Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss Westbrook's options.

More  Speak for Yourself  Videos

Russell Westbrook seems happy with the Thunder - True or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Russell Westbrook seems happy with the Thunder - True or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

8 hours ago

Chris Paul should sign with Spurs if we wants to win a title | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Chris Paul should sign with Spurs if we wants to win a title | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

8 hours ago

LeBron left Miami and Pat Riley almost 'pulled a Dan Gilbert' | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron left Miami and Pat Riley almost 'pulled a Dan Gilbert' | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

1 day ago

Blame Russell Westbrook for Thunder's early first-round exit? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Blame Russell Westbrook for Thunder's early first-round exit? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

1 day ago

LeBron James is Jamie Foxx, Steph Curry is Justin Bieber | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James is Jamie Foxx, Steph Curry is Justin Bieber | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

Russell Westbrook will tarnish season with first-round exit vs. Rockets | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Russell Westbrook will tarnish season with first-round exit vs. Rockets | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos