Blame Russell Westbrook for Thunder’s early first-round exit? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Chris Broussard and Jim Jackson joined Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss Sam Presti, Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City's demise.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Russell Westbrook seems happy with the Thunder - True or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
8 hours ago
Chris Paul should sign with Spurs if we wants to win a title | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
8 hours ago
LeBron left Miami and Pat Riley almost 'pulled a Dan Gilbert' | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Blame Russell Westbrook for Thunder's early first-round exit? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
LeBron James is Jamie Foxx, Steph Curry is Justin Bieber | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
Russell Westbrook will tarnish season with first-round exit vs. Rockets | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago