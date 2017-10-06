More pressures in the NLDS: Clayton Kershaw or Bryce Harper?
Jason Whitlock, Colin Cowherd, Nick Swisher, and Eric Davis discuss who is under more pressure to perform in the playoffs: Clayton Kershaw or Bryce Harper.
- Bryce Harper
- Clayton Kershaw
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- NL West
- speak-for-yourself
- Washington Nationals
-
More Speak for Yourself Videos
More pressures in the NLDS: Clayton Kershaw or Bryce Harper?
1 hr ago
What will it take for the Dallas offense to get back on track against Green Bay?
1 hr ago
Ray Lewis and Kristine Leahy discuss Cam Newton laughing at a female reporter's question
5 hours ago
Nick Swisher on D-Backs locker room celebration: 'I'm all for it'
5 hours ago
Ray Lewis: Dallas Cowboys offense is in a slump
1 day ago
Colin Cowherd: All Star Game changes show that NBA is 'star driven league'
2 days ago
More Speak for Yourself Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED