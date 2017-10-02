Colin Cowherd on Patriots defense: ‘Everything is beating them’
Tony Gonzalez and Mark Schlereth join Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd to discuss New England's defensive struggles in 2017 and what it means for the future of this team.
Colin Cowherd on Patriots defense: 'Everything is beating them'
