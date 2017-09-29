Can the Los Angeles Rams pick up an upset win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys?

Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock, Eric Dickerson and Greg Jennings analyze whether or nor the Los Angeles Rams have a shot at upsetting the Dallas Cowboys at home this weekend.

More Speak for Yourself Videos

Who's should be the face of New York sports: Aaron Judge or Odell Beckham Jr.?

Who's should be the face of New York sports: Aaron Judge or Odell Beckham Jr.?

15 mins ago

Can the Los Angeles Rams pick up an upset win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys?

Can the Los Angeles Rams pick up an upset win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys?

1 hr ago

Colin Cowherd: Russell Westbrook was genius to stay in OKC

Colin Cowherd: Russell Westbrook was genius to stay in OKC

1 hr ago

Did the Cavaliers get better this offseason?

Did the Cavaliers get better this offseason?

2 hours ago

Eric Dickerson reacts to Pitino's firing, says 'all of them cheat'

Eric Dickerson reacts to Pitino's firing, says 'all of them cheat'

23 hours ago

Reaction to President Trump saying NFL needs to change anthem protest policy

Reaction to President Trump saying NFL needs to change anthem protest policy

1 day ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»