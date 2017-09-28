Did the Cavaliers get better this offseason?

Did the Cavs get better this offseason, or did they just get older and more injury prone?

More Speak for Yourself Videos

Eric Dickerson reacts to Pitino's firing, says 'all of them cheat'

Eric Dickerson reacts to Pitino's firing, says 'all of them cheat'

15 mins ago

Reaction to President Trump saying NFL needs to change anthem protest policy

Reaction to President Trump saying NFL needs to change anthem protest policy

15 mins ago

Should Odell Beckham Jr. have apologized to NY Giants owner for his celebration?

Should Odell Beckham Jr. have apologized to NY Giants owner for his celebration?

1 hr ago

Did the Cavaliers get better this offseason?

Did the Cavaliers get better this offseason?

1 hr ago

Jerry Jones took a knee with his team - Should we have been surprised?

Jerry Jones took a knee with his team - Should we have been surprised?

1 day ago

Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George - Can they coexist in Oklahoma City?

Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George - Can they coexist in Oklahoma City?

1 day ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»