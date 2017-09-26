Kyrie Irving is his own man and he did not want to be ‘sonned’
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock and Jason Mcintyre to talk about LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Kyrie Irving is his own man and he did not want to be 'sonned'
15 mins ago
Colin: Cam Newton has only been a great quarterback in about 10 games
15 mins ago
Jerry Jones took a knee with his team - Should we have been surprised?
15 mins ago
Jason Whitlock explains why he thinks Sunday's NFL protests missed the point
1 day ago
Los Angeles Rams are 2-1 after Week 3: Are they the best team in the NFC West?
3 days ago
Matthew Stafford a NFL MVP favorite over Matt Ryan - Is it deserved?
4 days ago
More Speak for Yourself Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED