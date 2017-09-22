Matthew Stafford a NFL MVP favorite over Matt Ryan – Is it deserved?
Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock, Eric Dickerson and Dave Wannstedt talk Detroit Lions and their QB Matthew Stafford.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Matthew Stafford a NFL MVP favorite over Matt Ryan - Is it deserved?
15 mins ago
Los Angeles Rams are 2-1 after Week 3 - Are they the best team in the NFC West?
15 mins ago
Kevin Durant has had an 'oddball' offseason - should the Warriors be worried?
22 hours ago
Low-scoring start to the NFL season is ownership's fault
23 hours ago
Did Kyrie owe LeBron a phone call before his trade demands?
1 day ago
Kevin Durant's twitter controversy proves he is a fragile superstar
1 day ago
More Speak for Yourself Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED