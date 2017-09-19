Detroit Lions are 2-0, do the pose a real threat to the Green Bay Packers?
Jason Whitlock, Colin Cowherd, Tony Gonzalez and Eric Dickerson talk Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Detroit Lions are 2-0, do the pose a real threat to the Green Bay Packers?
15 mins ago
Colin: Chiefs currently the best team in "really good" AFC West
23 hours ago
Jason Whitlock explains why Dak Prescott's performance in Denver worries him
23 hours ago
Is Matt Ryan closing the gap on Aaron Rodgers as best NFC QB?
4 days ago
Should Giants be concerned about Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision-making?
4 days ago
What would Cleveland's 21-game winning streak mean if the Indians don't win the World Series?
5 days ago
More Speak for Yourself Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED