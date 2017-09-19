Detroit Lions are 2-0, do the pose a real threat to the Green Bay Packers?

Jason Whitlock, Colin Cowherd, Tony Gonzalez and Eric Dickerson talk Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions.

More Speak for Yourself Videos

Detroit Lions are 2-0, do the pose a real threat to the Green Bay Packers?

Detroit Lions are 2-0, do the pose a real threat to the Green Bay Packers?

15 mins ago

Colin: Chiefs currently the best team in "really good" AFC West

Colin: Chiefs currently the best team in "really good" AFC West

23 hours ago

Jason Whitlock explains why Dak Prescott's performance in Denver worries him

Jason Whitlock explains why Dak Prescott's performance in Denver worries him

23 hours ago

Is Matt Ryan closing the gap on Aaron Rodgers as best NFC QB?

Is Matt Ryan closing the gap on Aaron Rodgers as best NFC QB?

4 days ago

Should Giants be concerned about Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision-making?

Should Giants be concerned about Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision-making?

4 days ago

What would Cleveland's 21-game winning streak mean if the Indians don't win the World Series?

What would Cleveland's 21-game winning streak mean if the Indians don't win the World Series?

5 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»