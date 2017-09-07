Michael Bennett accuses Las Vegas police of excessive force
Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock, Seth Joyner and Eric Davis talk Michael Bennett.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Ohio State's Urban Meyer takes a shot at former assistant Tom Herman
20 hours ago
Cleveland police, firefighters and military to join Browns pregame during Week 1
20 hours ago
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady a MVP favorite at 40 years old?
1 day ago
Michael Bennett accuses Las Vegas police of excessive force
1 day ago
More harmful to Colin Kaepernick's career: Social media or protests?
2 days ago
Colin Kaepernick is playing the martyr - Jason Whitlock explains
2 days ago